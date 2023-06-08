1,568 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

