1,630 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 971.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 54,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after purchasing an additional 32,636 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 227,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.76. 1,164,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
