17,787 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after buying an additional 59,964,963 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 810,064 shares worth $32,536,865. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.51. 5,479,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,483,369. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average is $101.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

