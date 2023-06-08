1,865 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,022,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,118,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $276.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

