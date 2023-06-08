1,912 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Bought by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.98. 41,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,136. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.39 and a 200 day moving average of $189.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

