206,872 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 206,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,773,000. Trane Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Trane Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.61. The stock had a trading volume of 327,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,229. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.62. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

