21,240 Shares in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Bought by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,775,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 775,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 759,663 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 659,723 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5,161.1% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 393,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 387,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 237,384 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,555. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $48.93.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

