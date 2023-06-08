24,719 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,719 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,499,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $841,279,000 after purchasing an additional 101,421 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,485,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $836,474,000 after purchasing an additional 133,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,534,223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $852,842,000 after buying an additional 463,151 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $20.18 on Thursday, reaching $438.50. 3,698,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,003. The firm has a market cap of $201.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.26.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.70.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

