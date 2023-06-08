31,494 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $107,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $98,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.62. 240,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,201. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.33.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

