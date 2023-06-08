46,600 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 540,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $4,822,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 26,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,503,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.70. 15,565,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,577,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 810,064 shares valued at $32,536,865. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

