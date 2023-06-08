50,000 Shares in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Purchased by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Expion360 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPON. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expion360 during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expion360 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Expion360 in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XPON traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.17. Expion360 Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 180.75% and a negative net margin of 135.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expion360 Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

