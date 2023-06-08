5,290 Shares in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU) Bought by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVSU traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,396. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.08.

About Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

