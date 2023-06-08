6,418 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,418 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Quanta Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.3 %

PWR opened at $183.93 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.86 and a fifty-two week high of $184.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.49 and a 200-day moving average of $157.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,956 shares of company stock valued at $42,137,655. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

