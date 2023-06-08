74,463 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Bought by Rivermont Capital Management LP

Rivermont Capital Management LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,212,000. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 11.5% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rivermont Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.89. 180,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,512. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.