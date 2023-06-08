800 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,132,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD traded down $25.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,302.63. 42,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,445.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1,470.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

