84,297 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,835. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

