ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.73 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $133.88 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00023630 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015382 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,376.84 or 1.00122808 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001728 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $199.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

