Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Up to $22.48

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.48, but opened at $23.00. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 118,912 shares.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

