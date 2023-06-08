ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.75. 63,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABM. Robert W. Baird lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 873,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,238,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,193,000 after buying an additional 53,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,955,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,571,000 after buying an additional 152,756 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 71.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

