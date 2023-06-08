ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. ABM Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 52,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,036. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

