Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.17 billion-$6.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.38. 3,687,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after buying an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

