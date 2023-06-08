Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2023

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.18-6.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.