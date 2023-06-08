Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.18-6.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

