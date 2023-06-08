Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 4200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.

Accord Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$51.87 million, a P/E ratio of 151.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.24.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Accord Financial had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of C$18.37 million during the quarter.

Accord Financial Announces Dividend

Accord Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

