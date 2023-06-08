Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Head to Head Contrast

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adient and Spruce Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient $14.12 billion 0.25 -$120.00 million $0.12 311.50 Spruce Power $23.19 million 5.43 -$93.93 million ($0.67) -1.26

Spruce Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adient. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Adient has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Adient and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient 0.08% 4.99% 1.32% Spruce Power -204.40% -12.88% -5.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adient and Spruce Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient 2 3 4 0 2.22 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adient currently has a consensus target price of $46.43, indicating a potential upside of 24.21%. Given Adient’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Adient is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Adient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Adient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Spruce Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adient beats Spruce Power on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

About Spruce Power

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

