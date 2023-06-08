Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Up 4.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $415.00 to $460.00. The company traded as high as $436.90 and last traded at $435.55. 980,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,073,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.32.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.70.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $199.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.