Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,829 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 114,466 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.78. 54,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,066. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

NWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

