Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,863 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $29,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 935.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

GILD stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,982,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814,458. The company has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

