Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,181 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Jacobs Solutions worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,877. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

J traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.98. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $138.05.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on J. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

