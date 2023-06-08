Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,638 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $675.26. 176,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,170. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $663.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $692.81. The company has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

