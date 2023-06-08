Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,186 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.46. The company had a trading volume of 358,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

