Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,952 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.32. The company had a trading volume of 621,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,832. The firm has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

