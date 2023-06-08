AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is S&T Bank PA’s 3rd Largest Position

S&T Bank PA trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. AECOM makes up approximately 3.2% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in AECOM were worth $17,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 4,060.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $82.80. 306,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,995. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

