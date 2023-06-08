Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $282.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.83.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.