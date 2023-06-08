Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Reduced by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises approximately 0.5% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,309. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $41,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,483,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,988,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,146,972 shares of company stock valued at $248,941,141 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $115.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,574,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455,479. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

