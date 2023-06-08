Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 7,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 12,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

