Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $39.27 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

