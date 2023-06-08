AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Down to $5.82

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $5.70. AlloVir shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 28,602 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, SVB Securities lifted their price objective on AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

AlloVir Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,408 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $31,193.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 921,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,518.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,509 shares of company stock valued at $56,096. 39.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AlloVir by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AlloVir by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after buying an additional 62,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AlloVir by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

