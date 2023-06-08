Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,938,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,549,535. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

