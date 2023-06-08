AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. 190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

AltShares Event-Driven ET Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltShares Event-Driven ET

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AltShares Event-Driven ET stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Get Rating) by 138.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.31% of AltShares Event-Driven ET worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AltShares Event-Driven ET

The AltShares Event-Driven ETF (EVNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides long and short exposure to equity and debt securities of companies believed to be impacted by an announced or anticipated corporate event.

