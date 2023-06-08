Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Major Shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso Purchases 15,000 Shares

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Altus Power Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMPS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,932. The company has a market capitalization of $840 million, a PE ratio of -262.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. On average, analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.