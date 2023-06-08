Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Down 5%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shares traded down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.30. 366,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,180,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $840 million, a P/E ratio of -263.87 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Insider Activity at Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $101,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,882,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,350,642.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $101,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,882,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,350,642.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,834,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,427,291.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $432,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter worth about $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter worth about $11,025,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 514,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 350,960 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altus Power by 8.8% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.