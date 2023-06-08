Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Trading Up 3%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.09. Approximately 33,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,876,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ambrx Biopharma ( NYSE:AMAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 135,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,514,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,485,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,765,711.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,641,779 shares of company stock worth $26,010,340. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

