American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186,933 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,585 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $470,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.12. The firm has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.