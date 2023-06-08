American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,277 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 28,673 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $5,073,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in American Express by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,851 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,954 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,186,933 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $470,869,000 after buying an additional 65,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 537,084 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $79,354,000 after buying an additional 59,721 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.02. 803,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

