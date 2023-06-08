Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

AMGN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,754. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.13 and its 200-day moving average is $248.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

