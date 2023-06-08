Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $132,912.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $132,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.