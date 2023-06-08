Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $132,912.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $132,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

