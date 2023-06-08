Analysts Set Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) PT at $106.00

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.
CLFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $44.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $685.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $134.90.
Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.
