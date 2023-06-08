Analysts Set Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) PT at $106.00

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

CLFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $44.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $685.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $134.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Clearfield by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

