Analysts Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price at $38.65

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.65.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

