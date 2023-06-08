Analysts Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price at $38.65

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.65.
PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
PENN Entertainment Stock Performance
PENN Entertainment stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $39.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PENN Entertainment (PENN)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.