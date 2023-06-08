Ankr Price Tops $0.0240 on Top Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. Ankr has a total market cap of $239.93 million and $35.33 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00023630 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015382 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,376.84 or 1.00122808 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002443 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02326709 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $22,129,498.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.