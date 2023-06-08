Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Trading Up 0.3%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50. Approximately 2,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APEMY shares. AlphaValue cut shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aperam from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aperam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Aperam Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

About Aperam

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%.

(Get Rating)

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

